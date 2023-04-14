Extended hours for dogs and bikes on Montreal's Metro start today
In summertime, rules will be relaxed even further
Dog owners and cyclists will have an easier time riding the Metro as of today.
From Monday through Friday, bikes and pets will be allowed on the Metro from opening hours to 7 a.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m.
On weekends and holidays, access is now permitted at all times.
Dogs will still need a leash and a muzzle to be allowed on board.
"The relaxation of the rules concerning the transportation of bicycles in the Metro network aims to offer more flexibility to cyclists who wish to combine the two modes of travel," said Éric Alan Caldwell, president of the board of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).
The STM specifies that during the summer time— from May 20 to August 20 — bikes and dogs will be allowed on the Metro at all times "except during occasional bans related to high traffic events," such as festivals and parades.
