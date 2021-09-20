Explosion at lumber plant in Beauceville leaves 7 injured

Seven people were rushed to hospital following an industrial accident at a wood-manufacturing plant in Beauceville, Que., on Monday morning.

The people were taken to Saint-Georges Hospital, some with severe burns.

The hospital has issued a code orange and is asking for personnel from elsewhere to come help out.

Six people suffered injuries so serious that they had to be intubated and transferred to the trauma unit at the Enfant-Jesus Hospital in Quebec City for more specialized care.

Representatives from the regional health authority, the CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches, are being sent to support the families of those injured.

According to its company's website, the factory specializes in the drying and processing of "jointed and laminated wood into door and window components."

Firefighters were also at the scene Monday morning, dousing water on the nearby laundry services building to protect it. The company handles laundry for health-care institutions in the region.

Mireille Gaudreau, a spokesperson for the CISSS, told CBC drinking water in the area could be affected because of all the water the firefighters are using.

Daniel Fortin, who works for the town of Beauceville, also told Radio-Canada that the municipality is asking residents not to use too much water today and is advising anyone who lives near the factory to close their windows due to the smoke.

Beauceville is located about 80 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.