Quebec driver stunned by dramatic increase in parking fines
New

In July, Caroline Lacoste said she "almost had a heart attack" when she saw that the ticket she'd been issued carried a $169 fee. Her car was parked on the wrong side of a street in Longueuil, an offence that used to cost $43.

CBC News ·
Parking tickets now cost $169 in some Quebec municipalities because of a change made without warning in provincial legislation. (Thomas Gerbet/Radio-Canada)

Because of a change in provincial road legislation, simple parking tickets now carry a fine of up to $200 in some Quebec municipalities. 

Lacoste, who lives in Longueuil, made a complaint to city council last week. 

"I find this abusive," she told the councillors. 

The vice president of the city's executive committee, Éric Beaulieu, blamed an amendment made to Quebec's Highway Safety Code in May. 

"The city is yielding to the rate adopted by the Quebec government," Beaulieu told Radio-Canada. 

Caroline Lacoste received a $169 parking ticket for on the wrong side of a Longueuil street in July. (Thomas Gerbet/Radio-Canada)

The law says a vehicle cannot be stopped "in a place where parking is prohibited by a sign." In the spring, the fine for doing so was increased to between $100 and $200, up from $30 to $60.

The new fine is more expensive than the $90 ticket you'd get for driving more than 25 to 29 kilometres an hour above the limit. 

And it costs about the same as failing to stop at a stop sign or a red light.

Province didn't advertise change

But the provincial Transport Ministry did not warn road users, and the change is nowhere to be found in the list of safety code amendments the ministry published online.

Cities that have their own parking legislation appear not to have adopted the change.

In Sherbrooke, a parking ticket will still cost you $33; in Quebec City, it's $43 and $53 in Gatineau. Montreal's parking infraction rate recently went up to $60.

Trois-Rivières, Longueuil and Mont-Tremblant are among the municipalities enforcing the provincial law. 

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Thomas Gerbet

