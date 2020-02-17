Exo's Candiac line trains disrupted again as protest drags into 2nd week

Commuter trains along Exo's Candiac line on Montreal's South Shore continue to be disrupted Monday due to the presence of protestors close to the Canadian Pacific (CP) tracks.

Mohawks from Kahnawake have been blocking the tracks that run through their territory in a show of solidarity with protesters who are preventing access to a pipeline construction site on traditional Wet'suwet'en land in northern British Columbia.

Exo put out a release Sunday saying that coach buses were being organized to get commuters from the South Shore stations to downtown Montreal.

Protests sprang up across the country after the RCMP began raiding blockades set up by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

The police are enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to allow Coastal GasLink workers to continue construction on the pipeline.

The $6-billion, 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline is a key component of a $40-billion project announced by the federal and provincial governments last fall.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, second from left, leaves following a meeting with protesters at a rail blockade on the tenth day of demonstration in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Saturday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

'Modest progress' made

Another blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., has stopped Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto.

Over the weekend, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services and Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs MP Marc Miller met with Tyendinaga protesters.

He said "modest progress" had been made in talks to end the blockade.

Late Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled a planned trip to Barbados in order to meet with an Incident Response Group on Monday.