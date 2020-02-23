EXO's Mont-Saint-Hilaire line to resume normal service Monday morning

The commuter rail line connecting Mont-Saint-Hilaire to downtown Montreal will re-open Monday morning after being closed last week due to protests.

EXO, the greater Montreal area transit agency, said regular service will resume tomorrow at 5:45 a.m.

The line was shut down Wednesday when protesters blockaded the tracks near the Saint-Lambert station, saying they were acting in solidarity with Wet'Suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

The blockade was abandoned Friday night after CN, which owns the tracks, obtained an injunction and police appeared ready to remove the protesters.

Via Rail also announced this weekend that it will resume regular service on Monday between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

A blockade by Mohawk protesters in Kahnawake, however, remains in place, continuing to disrupt the EXO commuter rail line between Candiac and Montreal.

That line has been closed for nearly two weeks. EXO has been offering bus service as an alternative for commuters.