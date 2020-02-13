Commuter trains on Exo's Candiac line cancelled Thursday due to ongoing protests

Trains along Exo's Candiac line on Montreal's South Shore are cancelled again Thursday due to protestors blocking tracks.

The commuter train service on line four has been disrupted since the beginning of the week as Mohawks from Kahnawake have been blocking the Canadian Pacific (CP) tracks that run through their territory in a show of solidarity with protesters who are preventing access to a pipeline construction site on traditional Wet'suwet'en land in northern British Columbia.

The cancellation is affecting commuters leaving from Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant, Sainte-Catherine, LaSalle and Du Canal stations.

A fleet of around 30 buses has been deployed to transport train users from the South Shore stations to downtown Montreal.

Protests have also disrupted VIA Rail trains from Montreal to Toronto and Toronto to Ottawa.

Via Rail extended its suspension of service until the end of Friday because of the ongoing anti-pipeline protest near Belleville, Ont.