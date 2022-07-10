Ex-Hells Angels chief 'Mom' Boucher has died at 69

The former head of the Quebec section of the Hells Angels, Maurice Boucher, better known by the nickname "Mom," has died. He was 69.

Maurice Boucher had been imprisoned in the Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines penitentiary for 22 years, where he was serving a life sentence, without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

Boucher died Sunday afternoon of throat cancer, sources told Radio-Canada.

He had been found guilty of having orchestrated the murders of Pierre Rondeau and Diane Lavigne, two prison guards murdered in the late 1990s, as well as for the attempted murder of a third prison guard, Robert Corriveau.

Boucher was arrested in 1997, when he was head of the Nomads section of the Hells Angels, the armed wing of the biker group.

He was acquitted in 1998 after a first trial, then arrested again in 2000. He then underwent a second trial, at the end of which he was charged on May 5, 2002.

Accused of conspiracy behind bars

But Boucher didn't settle down behind bars.

In 2015, while still in prison, Maurice Boucher was again arrested and charged. This time, with conspiring to assassinate Raynald Desjardins, an alleged close associate of the Montreal Mafia.

Police said Boucher had conducted a plot to kill Desjardins with his daughter, Alexandra Mongeau. She was acquitted, but Boucher was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison.