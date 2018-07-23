Ex-Bombardier president Raymond Bachant steps down as head of transit authority Exo

Raymond Bachant, appointed a year ago to head the transit authority serving greater Montreal's northern and southern rings, announced Monday he's stepping down to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Exo, formerly known as the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM), oversees train, bus and paratransit services serving Greater Montréal, more specifically suburbs on the north and south shores.

Bachant, who until last year was president of Bombardier's North American division, started as head of Exo in June 2017.

Following news that Bachant would be stepping down, the company said that Sylvain Yelle, Exo's executive director of bus and paratransit operations, would be serving as interim head.

"On behalf of the board and our employees, I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the excellent work done under Mr. Bachant's leadership and wish him great success in his future projects," said Josée Bérubé, chair of the Exo board, in a statement.

Exo user seeks damages

Bachant's departure comes just days after Exo announced it can no longer guarantee Montreal's suburban trains will arrive on time, because of construction work on the tracks for the REM, the future light-rail transit system.

Exo said in a news release July 18 that the transit authority itself, along with commuters using its trains, were being "held hostage" by REM-related work.

Two days later, on July 20, a Montreal lawyer filed an application with Quebec Superior Court to authorize a class-action suit against Exo, on behalf of anyone who's travelled on Exo or its predecessors in the past three years.

According to documents filed at the Montreal courthouse, the plaintiff, Marie-Helene Desaunettes, who commutes from her home in Laval to her law offices at Windsor Station in downtown Montreal, "has suffered serious prejudice and damages" as a result of the train's "continuous poor service and fault."

The application describes the commuter train network's "long history of poor service," culminating in "atrocious service" last winter and this June and July, with further service disruptions and cancellations expected in the months to come.

It goes on to describe the network's actions as "consistent with a pattern of behaviour demonstrating willful blindness, general abuse and disregard for its clientele/users and their reliance" on Exo.

The application asks the court to order Exo to do whatever it takes to remedy its poor service, leaving it up to the court to determine what Desaunettes and other Exo users should receive in damages, should the suit proceed.

It's now up to the Superior Court to determine whether the application is sufficiently substantiated to authorize the suit to go ahead.