Into the blue: CBC at Blue Metropolis Literary Festival

Blue Metropolis, Montreal's annual celebration of writers, kicks off its 21st edition on May 2 and CBC will be there.

Partners for over two decades, CBC and Blue Met collaborate to deliver engaging conversation with literary lights.

As in previous editions, the 21st edition provides a host of activities for all ages, encounters with authors, writing workshops, talks, round-table discussions, prize-ceremonies, literary shows and signing sessions.

Local journalists Sonali Karnick, Nantali Indongo, Ainslie MacLellan, Sean Henry and Jonathan Montpetit will all participate in this year's festival, as well as CBC's Amanda Parris, Eleanor Wachtel and Paul Kennedy.

The CBC's Nantali Indongo, Eleanor Wachtel, Jonathan Montpetit, Amanda Parris, Sean Henry, Sonali Karnick, Paul Kennedy and Ainslie MacLellan will all participate in the CBC Blue Literary series.

Here's a run-down of the CBC Blue Literary Series:

SATURDAY MAY 4 @ 1 P.M: FIRST PEOPLE'S PRIZE

Terese Marie Mailhot, of the Seabird Island Indian Band, of British Columbia, receives the 2018 First Peoples Prize for her New York Times bestselling memoir, Heart Berries. Hosted by Sonali Karnick, All in a Weekend/Our Montreal.

SATURDAY MAY 4 @ 2 P.M: "IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID!"

When this sentence was first trotted out by Bill Clinton's campaign team to remind people of the necessity of protecting certain social gains, it seemed fitting for that moment in time and has since resurfaced periodically. This panel will question whether the economy is at the root of all of society's ills and, inversely, if it can cure our increasingly inegalitarian world. With: Claudia Piñeiro, Laura O'Laughlin, Elmer van dervlugt, and Kathy Dobson.

Hosted by CBC Montreal journalist Jonathan Montpetit

SATURDAY MAY 4 @ 2:30 P.M: WORDS TO CHANGE PRIZE

This prize is awarded to the writer of a literary work that upholds the values of intercultural understanding and social inclusion. This year's winner is Reni Eddo-Lodge, British journalist and author of the book Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race

Hosted by CBC news anchor Sean Henry.

SATURDAY MAY 4 @ 4 P.M: 2019 GRAND PRIX EVENT

Award-winning American author Annie Proulx receives the Blue Metropolis Literary Grand Prix for her body of work, which includes Barkskins, The Shipping News and Brokeback Mountain, which inspired the critically acclaimed major motion picture.

Hosted by Eleanor Wachtel.

SATURDAY MAY 4 @ 8 P.M: BLUE METROPOLIS VIOLET PRIZE

Poet, novelist, essayist and non-fiction writer Dionne Brand receives the Violet Prize, awarded to a Canadian LGBTQ writer for their body of work. The award ceremony will be followed by an onstage interview and book signing.

Hosted by The Bridge's Nantali Indongo.

SUNDAY MAY 5 @ 11 A.M: PASCOE AND ANNIE PROULX ON THE PLANET: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Paul Kennedy leads a discussion on big ideas about the fate of the planet.

SUNDAY, MAY 5 @ 3:30 P.M: TOWARD A BETTER WORLD

Universities, business, literature, the arts, the media: a new generation made up of 18 to 35 year olds is gaining power. What are their values and their battles? Is social inequality among the challenges they face? With: Yousef Bashir, Pierre Jarawan and Domineca Martinello.

Hosted by CBC Daybreak's Ainslie MacLellan.

SUNDAY, MAY 5 @ 4:30 P.M: TWO TRIBUTES: A TRIBUTE TO PAUL KENNEDY

The inimitable Paul Kennedy winds up his final season at CBC's Ideas. Here, he'll reminisce about about two decades of very personal Festival highlights.

All events take place at Hotel 10 (10 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, QC H2X 4C9) . For more details and ticket information, click here.



