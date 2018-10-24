Debra Arbec moderates Read for the Cure

On Monday, Oct. 29, CBC Montreal News anchor Debra Arbec is moderating the first-ever Montreal version of the Read for the Cure Initiative.

Read for the Cure was launched in 2007 and is now an established series of literary evenings with best-selling authors that raise funds for cancer research. Since its inception, Read for the Cure has hosted events in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa and has raised $1.35 million for cancer research.

Montreal's event takes place at the St-James Theater and features writers Lisa Gabriele, Elizabeth Hay and Kim Thúy. Participants will receive three books by the featured authors and can take part in a Q&A session with the authors.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.