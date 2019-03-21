CBC Quebec at Imagination Festival

From April two to seven, 2019, the Morrin Centre in Quebec City is celebrating its tenth annual Imagination writers' festival, which features acclaimed authors from the current, diverse, Canadian literary scene.

Local CBC Quebec personalities will be on hand to moderate panel discussions and "In conversation with" events with authors.

As it Happens host Carol Off and CBC Sudbury's Waubgeshig Rice will also be present to discuss their latest novels.

The festival also offers writing workshops, musical performances, and a Books and Wine event, among others. Most events take place at the Morrin Centre, the home of the Literary and Historical Society of Quebec's library.

CBC Quebec's Alison Brunette, Julia Caron and Nantali Indongo

Events either highlighting or hosted by CBC personalities include:

Wed., April 3 at 6:30 p.m.: Waubgeshig Rice chats about his latest thriller, Moon of the Crusted Snow, from which he will also read. His conversation with the moderator will be followed by a Q&A with the audience, as well as a book signing.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with English-language authors from across the country, in the heart of Old Quebec.

