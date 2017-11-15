CBC Montreal host Nantali Indongo wins Dynastie award

Congratulations to Nantali Indongo, who was voted best anglophone radio personality at the 2019 Dynastie Awards.

Now in its third year, the event honours a variety of personalities from the worlds of culture, business, media, sports, and community work who project a positive image and act as strong role models for the generations to come.

Indongo is the host of the radio program The Bridge, which highlights Quebec creators and the music they love. It airs every Saturday at 5 p.m. on CBC Radio One in Quebec.

Indongo was up against some fierce competitors. Out of the four other nominees in that category, three were from CBC Montreal: Daybreak writer/broadcaster Shari Okeke, weekend CBC Montreal News anchor Sean Henry and radio music columnist Duke Eatmon.



For the full list of Dynastie Gala winners, check out the website.