Superior Court authorizes class action against Evenko over ticket fees

Montreal's biggest sports and entertainment promoter is facing a class-action lawsuit over the online fees it charges for events.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Donald Bisson has authorized a class action against L'Aréna des Canadiens, which operates the online ticket sales for concert promoter Evenko.

The action covers a range of fees charged for the online sales, such as mobile tickets and "ticketless" purchases and tickets picked up at the box office.

Anyone who has paid such fees since May 3, 2015 can join the class action.

The court will determine if these fees constitute consumer exploitation or are unreasonable.

The action is seeking $15 per transaction in punitive damages, plus interest.

Montrealer Marissa Sidel, the class representative, noted that the vendor's competitors do not charge these same fees, adding that these methods of purchase are of minimal cost to Evenko.

In his ruling, the judge noted that L'Aréna des Canadiens did not oppose the demand for authorization of the class action.