Evacuations underway in Laurentian towns as dike threatens to burst

Quebec's public safety ministry is ordering the preventative evacuation of two towns in the Laurentians due to the risk of a dike failing.

Residents of Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces who live along the Kiamika and Lièvre rivers must vacate immediately, said the ministry.

The Jacques-Lesage sports centre, in Mont-Laurier, Que., at 801 rue Alix, is welcoming evacuees. Officials have requested that those staying elsewhere inform their municipality of where they are going.

Residents should anticipate that they will not have access to their homes for the next five days, Urgence Québec said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On its website, the municipality of Chute-Saint-Philippe said the evacuation was deemed necessary after an inspection found that the Morier dike could burst.

According to the Quebec Ministry of the Environment website, the Morier dike was built in 1954. It is 16 metres high and has a storage capacity of more than 100,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Marc Tessier said police and firefighters are going door-to-door to give people information, and evacuated areas will still be patrolled.

Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel said he was aware of the alert in force.