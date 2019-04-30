Evacuation order to be partially lifted in flooded Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

Some people will be able to return to their homes in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., this afternoon after floodwaters breached a dike Saturday and forced about 6,000 to flee.

The evacuation order will be lifted in certain areas and Mayor Sonia Paulus said residents from "these areas will need to present identification and receive clearance before returning home."

At 4 p.m., some residents living in the 2,500 flooded homes will be allowed back and they will be able to use their toilets again. But the mayor cautioned against overuse so as to not overload the sewer system.

Water levels remain high, but stable, between 23e and 29e Avenue — the two arterial roads on which gravel dikes were hastily erected after the flooding began. This, she said, will hold back the water in the worst-hit areas.

"We installed 32 pumps on the other side of the temporary dikes," she said, as authorities are working to push the water out of neighbourhoods and back toward the lake.

"It's better."

Workers have been able to access and restore backed-up storm drains, she said, and "obviously, that helps us" because it redirects water back to the lake.

The evacuation order is being lifted in areas that include homes east of 21e Avenue, south of Oka Road, west of 30e Avenue and in the sector between 32e Avenue and 45e Avenue.

On the other hand, the evacuation order is maintained in harder-hit sections, such as those between 22e Avenue and 29e Avenue, south of Louise Street..

The Seignerie-des-Mille-Îles school board says all of its schools and childcare services will be open Tuesday.