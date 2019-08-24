Vimy Liberal MP Eva Nassif won't run in October's federal election

Laval's outgoing Liberal MP for the Vimy riding is throwing in the towel, opting to pull out of political life before the upcoming election this fall.

Eva Nassif bid farewell to her constituents Thursday evening, posting a lengthy resignation letter to social media.

"Recent events of a personal nature motivate this decision, which I do not take lightly," she wrote without clarifying what those personal reasons are.

The decision is difficult, she wrote, because she loved the job and her future is now uncertain.

"Service has always been at the heart of my life, from being a nurse in a war-torn Lebanon to a federal MP in Canada," she wrote.

"One thing is certain, no matter what the future holds for me, I am convinced that I will continue to serve in one way or another."

She thanks her family, her constituents, the volunteers and the staff of her MP's office. She says the greatest gift the position brought her "is the opportunity to meet wonderful people with interesting stories from all corners of Vimy."

She ends the letter with a list of several things she has learned over her years in office, concluding that "nothing is impossible for the woman who really wants it."

Nassif was born in Lebanon and immigrated to Canada in 1993 where she became active in women's rights and youth affairs.

Liberals remain quiet

There is no mention of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau in the two-page letter, but eight days prior she was singing to a different tune. She emailed a statement to La Presse canadienne on Aug. 14, saying she was certain the prime minister would appoint her to represent the party.

"I would have hoped it would have been more expeditious," she wrote. "I am sure that in the coming days I will receive my appointment from the prime minister."

La fin d’un merveilleux chapitre /The end of a wonderful chapter <a href="https://t.co/fIA7WB50UU">pic.twitter.com/fIA7WB50UU</a> —@EvaNassifVimy

To confirm Liberal candidacy, an incumbent must have, among other things, knocked on at least 3,500 doors or made 5,000 telephone calls, obtained the signatures of 150 Liberals in the riding and added 30 new monthly contributors.

Sources within the local Liberal association told La Presse canadienne that Nassif met the requirements, but, officially, the Liberal Party of Canada isn't saying much.

In an emailed statement to La Presse canadienne, a spokesperson for the Liberals thank Nassif for her work and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Traditionally a Liberal stronghold

The Vimy riding is traditionally a shoe-in for the Liberals. In 2015, Nassif raked in over 46 per cent of votes.

The New Democrats, which took second place with 20 per cent of the 2015 vote, nominated their candidate this week: Vassif Aliyev.

The Conservative Party is running immigration consultant Rima El-Helou and Claire-Emmanuelle Beaulieu will fun for the Bloc Québécois.

Suzanne Brunelle is the candidate of the People's Party of Canada, led by Maxime Bernier and the Green Party has not yet chosen their candidate.