Quebec City man charged with woman's murder was out on day parole for ex-spouse's brutal slaying in 2004

The Parole Board of Canada approved a plan that allowed a man who killed his partner in 2004 to continue to have what it deemed "inappropriate" sexual relations with women, despite expressing concern that that plan "constituted a serious and worrisome risk factor."

That red flag is contained in a parole board written decision dated Sept. 19, 2019, denying Eustachio Gallese full parole, but extending his day parole, with conditions.

Gallese, 51, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Marylène Levesque, a 22-year-old whose body was found by police in a hotel room in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel ​​​​​​has asked Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to look into the case.

LeBel wants to know why certain conditions were granted to Gallese and whether his case workers were properly trained to evaluate the risk he may have posed to public safety.

"Once we have answers, we can work with [Blair] to put measures in place to keep a similar situation from happening," she said.

Gallese turned himself in

Marylène Levesque, 22, was found dead at a hotel in Sainte-Foy on Wednesday. (Marylène Levesque/Facebook)

Police say Gallese turned himself in Wednesay, telling police where to find the body of Levesque, who was a sex worker, according to Radio-Canada sources.

In 2006, Gallese had been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for the second-degree murder of his partner, Chantale Deschênes, in 2004.

The parole documents indicate Gallese struck Deschênes on the head with a hammer and stabbed her several times, enraged by her decision to leave him.

Deschênes's two children were taken in by her mother.

Strategy to meet offender's 'sexual needs'

Gallese was first granted partial parole in March 2019 and was living in a halfway house in Quebec City.

He sought full parole in a hearing in September. At that time, his parole officer told the board that "a strategy had been developed" to allow Gallese to meet women "only for the purpose of responding to [his] sexual needs."

The offender's case worker permitted those encounters, as long as he told the worker about them.

The parole board was clearly left perplexed and concerned by that "risk management strategy." In its decision denying Gallese full parole, it said, "the Board expects the assessment that culminated in this approach to be re-examined."

The parole board did extend Gallese's day parole, however, laying out several conditions. Among them, Gallese was to report any relationships with women, sexual or otherwise, and was forbidden to consume drugs or alcohol.

In the report, the parole board listed Gallese's likelihood of reoffending as being "low to moderate."

Public safety 'main consideration': Bill Blair

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Bill Blair, the federal public safety minister, said public safety is "the main consideration in all parole decisions."

"Day parole is an important part of a process of gradual, supervised release. Violent offences by individuals on day parole are incredibly rare," the minister's spokesperson said.

"The Parole Board of Canada makes these decisions independently, based on longstanding criteria established to promote safe and effective reintegration to society for offenders."

Levesque's death is the first homicide in Quebec City in 2020.

Crown prosecutor Jean-Philippe Lanthier said Gallese is to be back in court on Feb. 26.