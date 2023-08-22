Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

Eugenie Bouchard joining profession pickleball circuit

Eugenie Bouchard reached the final at Wimbledon in 2014 but has struggled since then in professional tennis.

Montreal tennis player currently ranked 215th in WTA

CBC News ·
A female tennis player is seen returning a ball.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., has nine wins and nine defeats on the tennis court this year. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/File)

Eugenie Bouchard is about to embark on a new professional sports career: pickleball.

Bouchard used social media to announce that she will be joining the Carvana PPA pickleball tour starting next year.

It's not clear if this means that Bouchard will quit the world of professional tennis, or how she'll compete in pickleball — in doubles, mixed doubles or singles.

Bouchard's best performances as a professional tennis player came in 2014, when she reached the final at Wimbledon and the semifinals of the Australian and French Opens and was ranked fifth in the world.

But since then, Bouchard has struggled and is currently ranked 215th on the WTA tour, with nine wins and nine defeats this season.

Pickleball continues to grow in popularity and the PPA tour, founded in 2018, consists of 25 tournaments a year across 14 states. Prize money is small compared to the tennis world, however, with the largest purse available being about $300,000 US.

Bouchard, who is originally from Westmount, Que., currently lives in Florida.

WATCH | Pickleball — it's not just for retirees:

Think pickleball is just for retirees? Think again

4 months ago
Duration 0:39
From seven to 97, these Windsorites say pickleball is for all ages.

 

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now