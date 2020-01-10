Quebec to abolish ethics and religious culture course

CAQ government will be holding consultations to replace the ethics and religious culture course offered in Quebec schools.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said he wants it to be replaced with a new curriculum with a new name and a different focus.

The new course would include themes such as citizen participation, democracy, legal education, eco-citizenship, sexuality, interpersonal relationships, ethics and digital citizenship.

The section exploring religions would be replaced with a broader theme, focusing on the culture of different societies.

"The objective is to make more room for 21st century themes," Roberge told Radio-Canada. "Inevitably, by making room for these new concepts, there will be less room for the concept of religious culture."

The CAQ promised to overhaul the course by the end of its first mandate.

This comes after the government passed the controversial secularism law known as Bill 21, which bans religious symbols for government workers in positions of authority.

Proponents of Bill 21 had advocated for an overhaul of the course, saying it was inconsistent to adopt the law while requiring students to take a class that suggested it is an affront to fundamental rights.

A controversial course

The program, which has been offered to elementary and high school students since 2008, has been a flashpoint in the debate over religious accommodation in Quebec, with some saying it placed too much emphasis on other religions.

The Parti Québécois called for the course to be abolished, and the CAQ echoed that position in 2012.

Some parents argued that making the program mandatory was unconstitutional and infringed on their freedom of religion.

That argument was ultimately heard before the Supreme Court of Canada, where it was rejected in a ruling that said exposing children to various religions did not constitute a violation of fundamental rights.

Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps wrote that the suggestion that it infringes on religious freedom is "a rejection of the multicultural reality of Canadian society and ignores the Quebec government's obligations with regard to public education."

Robert Green, a Westmount High School teacher who teaches the course, said he was "outraged and saddened" to hear that it was being abolished.

"This course does not teach children to be religious," Green told CBC Daybreak. "It teaches them about the diversity of the society in which they live."

Green said that he welcomes the other themes the government wants to include, but said it should not come at the expense of religion-focused aspects of the course.

"We are in a context right now, both in Quebec and globally, of rising xenophobia around the world and rising far right movements," he said.

"The only way we can counter those kinds of attitudes is to teach children the truth about these different religions."

Green said that the CAQ government also enacted changes to the province's history curriculum, which were widely criticized for failing to reflect the province's diversity.

A review conducted by three historians recommended the textbooks be removed from classrooms by 2021, when they could be replaced with more suitable teaching materials.

Online questionnaire open to the public

The government will hold three forums to hear from experts in Trois-Rivières, Quebec City and Montreal in February.

Citizens can also participate via an online survey which is available until Feb. 21. The survey does not ask about whether or not religion should be included in the curriculum.

A summary report on the consultations, which will be used to draft the new course, is expected to be submitted to the education ministry this spring.

The government hopes the new curriculum can be piloted in the 2021 school year and offered to all students by fall 2022.