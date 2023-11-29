Essipit First Nation in Quebec wants to double its protected area by 2030 in line with UN targets

Michael Ross says protecting the land is part of his nation's DNA.

Growing up in the Innu First Nation of Essipit, 150 kilometres east of Saguenay, Que., the community's director of development and territory says caring for the land nestled along the St. Lawrence River was instilled in members of the community by their elders and parents.

But on Thursday, the council of the First Nation took it a step further, making public Essipiunnu-meshkanau, a proposal that would more than double their protected area over the next seven years.

By 2030, Essipit aims to have protected 30 per cent of its territory, in line with international targets set at COP 15 in Montreal last year.

He says they hope to protect the 1,202 square kilometres of land from being developed by 2025. The protected area, which would cut across the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, would have several interlinked conservation cores. It would also be connected to existing protected areas, such as the Sainte-Marguerite River Valley Biodiversity Reserve.

Michael Ross, pictured by the St. Lawrence River in Quebec City, is the director of development and territory for the Essipit First Nation and says the territory is being degraded. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

'We're seeing our territory being degraded'

Ross says this project is a good first step.

"When we talk about sustainable development, we feel that it's been kind of one-sided for the last 20, 30, [even] 40 years," said Ross.

"We want to make sure that we have a say on our land and a say on what's going on because we're the ones that are on it and we're the ones that are experiencing all the development as well."

He says Essipit is working closely with neighbouring communities who share some of the endangered species they're hoping to protect.

"What's special about the area that we're trying to protect is it's really high ground which is a relatively rare area in Quebec. So it's high plateaus and high peaks, which is great habitat for woodland caribou, for Barrow's goldeneye, Bicknell's thrush, which are three species that are currently threatened," said Ross.

"Right now we're seeing our territory being degraded."

Originally inspired by the COP 15 targets set by negotiators in Montreal aiming to halt the destruction of nature, he says his community has a long way to go considering they currently only have 12.6 per cent of their territory protected.

A map of the Essipiunnu-meshkanau initiative shows where it connects to other protected areas. (Submitted by the council of the Innu First Nation of Essipit)

Discussions to be had with local stakeholders

Ross hopes to see more preservation of the territory in the southern half of Quebec.

"Nothing against the communities that live up north, they're lucky to have a lot of protected areas, but we want to make sure that our First Nation benefits from those protected areas as well, even though there's a lot more industry down south," said Ross.

He says several industries, especially logging, have a role to play and that Essipit will have discussions with forestry operators, who they hope will keep an "open mind."

"It's going to be tough discussions," said Ross.

"We're not trying to block everything in that territory, but we want to make sure that we have something that ultimately protects as much as possible the species that are there and minimize the impacts that it can have on the local stakeholders."

Support from Ottawa, CPAWS

Essipit plans to submit its proposal to the Quebec Ministry of the Environment this winter and hope to have the identified sectors set aside by 2025.

Ross says the federal government has agreed to support the proposal, providing $1 million in funding for the next four years. He says they are in Year 2 of the project and have funding until March 2026.

He says the community is supported by the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS).

Alice de Swarte, senior director at Quebec's regional CPAWS chapter, says the community's plan respects all the principles for biodiversity adopted and recognized last year in Montreal.

The Innu Nation wishes to protect the forested areas that are rare in the region. (Submitted by the council of the Innu First Nation of Essipit)

"One of the main causes of biodiversity loss is the fragmentation of the territory," said de Swarte. "In other words, isolated environments that lose their ecosystem functions."

"Not only do we need to protect habitats, but we also need to ensure that protected areas are connected."

She says this project comes at a pivotal moment, seeing this as a test of whether Quebec will work "hand in hand and nation to nation." She says the province has delivered "little in the way of results" to date.

"They need to demonstrate fairly quickly that they're ready to deliver on their promises," said de Swarte.

"Indigenous peoples are on the front line of environmental change, but they are often the ones with the solutions and the vision to benefit everyone."