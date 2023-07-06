Quebec to allow e-scooters on roadways and bicycle paths for 3 years

Electric scooters, which were previously banned on public roads in Quebec, will now be legalized, according to an announcement made by the province's transport minister, Geneviève Guilbault, on Thursday.

Under the new decree, electric scooters will be permitted to travel on roads where the maximum speed limit is less than 50 km/h, as well as on bike paths.

This amendment to the Highway Safety Code will go into effect on July 20 and will remain valid for three years.

Users of electric scooters will be required to adhere to the same road safety rules that apply to cyclists, including not riding on sidewalks unless necessary.

The decree also encompasses other motorized personal transportation devices, such as monowheels (one-wheeled scooters) and electric skateboards.

Guillaume Hergat, manager of the Noaio store in Montreal, which specializes in electric scooter sales, stated that the majority of customers were aware that using electric scooters on public roads was illegal but tolerated.

Electric scooters have already become quite common, according to Magali Bebronne, director of programs at Vélo Québec, a bicycle advocacy group. Bebronne expressed concern over the lack of clarity in the law and the need for regulations to address the situation.

Montreal to review decree

Coun. Sophie Mauzerolle, in charge of transportation and mobility on Montreal's executive committee, said the city will take time to assess what this decree means for Montreal.

"One thing is certain, we are in favour of making more room for mobility options and scooters are, in fact, already used on our tracks and roads," she said in a statement. "It is expected that this gesture will allow the cities to better mark out their use and ensure harmonious and safe co-existence on our roads."

Alba Zuniga Ramos, spokesperson for the Opposition at Montreal's city hall for active mobility, welcomed the new decree, as it will eliminate the regulatory ambiguity surrounding electric scooters.

Last month, Ensemble Montréal launched a petition urging the Quebec government to authorize electric scooters to facilitate their regulation within the city.

However, the decree imposes certain regulations of its own. For instance, electric scooter riders must wear helmets, be at least 14 years old and carry identification.

They are prohibited from carrying passengers, wearing headphones or using cell phones while riding. Additionally, riders must signal their turns and adhere to road signs and the Highway Safety Code. Violations may result in fines of $200.

E-scooters mean improving bike lanes

Bebronne emphasizes that the authorization of electric scooters will necessitate urban development adaptations to promote better co-existence between electric scooters, bikes and other forms of electric transportation.

Existing issues between cyclists and the new forms of electric transportation need to be addressed through wider cycle lanes, taking inspiration from the successful Réseau express vélo (REV) St-Denis Street project. This will enable users of different speeds to co-exist harmoniously and safely pass slower riders.

Previously, the ban on e-scooters had exceptions in various pilot projects that allowed operators like Bird and Lime to provide pay-per-minute scooters.

However, the project faced challenges in Montreal in 2019 and was abandoned after one season due to issues such as improper parking. Only 20 per cent of the 700 scooters in circulation had been parked in designated areas.

Despite the challenges, Montreal will attempt another pilot project this summer, limited to Parc Jean-Drapeau. The city has imposed requirements on Bird, including the installation of GPS on each scooter to prevent them from being abandoned outside authorized areas.

Laval, Que., will also need to modify its self-service electric scooter rental pilot project, originally scheduled for June 2023, to comply with the new ministerial order.

Philippe Déry, a spokesperson for the city, confirmed that the project is still planned for this summer, although an exact date has not yet been set.