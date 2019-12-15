Escaped crocodile spotted crossing the street in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood
If you saw a crocodile crossing Jarry Street on Sunday afternoon, you weren't imagining things.
A crocodile was spotted crossing Jarry Street East in Montreal on Sunday afternoon, after it escaped from a van parked nearby.
Police confirmed the reptile belongs to a company that puts on exotic animal demonstrations.
Employees were stopping for lunch in the area, police said, and accidentally let the crocodile get away.
The animal made a break for it as the van's automatic door was closing.
It crossed Jarry Street near Chateaubriand Avenue and hid under a car, attracting some attention from pedestrians.
Police said employees quickly captured the animal and returned it to the van before officers arrived on the scene.
