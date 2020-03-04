Erotic shop owners in Montreal want permission to stay open after dark

The association representing erotic boutiques in Quebec is asking the city to let retailers stay open later, following news that record stores in the city would be permitted to set more flexible hours.

As it stands, erotic shops outside tourist destination zones must close at 5 p.m. on weekends and 9 p.m. on weekdays.

While erotic shops downtown, in Old Montreal, the Gay Village and along St-Laurent Boulevard can stay open until midnight, retailers in other locations say the rules are cutting into their bottom line.

Édith Arsenault, the president of the Boutique Séduction chain and the owner of seven stores in Montreal, said 35 per cent of her customers come at night, and that's the nature of her business.

"People don't come here Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday morning. It's a very impulse buy, so they like to come at night."

Edith Arsenault owns seven erotic shops in Montreal. She says, in her industry, erotic stores need to be open late to stay afloat. (CBC)

She said the association is asking the city to exempt their business from provincial regulations that force them to close at certain hours.

"We are small retailers, we want to stay here. We want to continue to serve the customers in Montreal, but we need more flexibility," said Arsenault.

Like record stores, erotic shops can face hefty fines for staying open past the hours set by the province.

In December 2019, the owners of Sonorama record store were fined more than $2,000 for being open late.

On January 28, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted to say that the city would be allowing record stores more flexibility to stay open late.

Good news! As of this Spring, the City of Montreal is extending the opening hours of record stores 🎶 We are also going to invite merchants and boroughs to make the rules surrounding store hours more flexible. You have to be able to adapt and that's what we are doing! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polmtl</a> —@Val_Plante

Glenn Castanheira, a spokesperson for the erotic boutiques association, told CBC that the city has the power to exempt certain businesses, like the record stores, from the provincial rules.

He said in this industry, erotic shops need to be open later in order to remain competitive.

"Consumer habits are changing. In an era of Amazon, online shopping, retailers need to adapt. Unfortunately, here we have retailers that want to adapt but cannot due to legislation."

This shop on Ste-Catherine Street East is allowed to stay open until midnight because it's in a tourist destination zone. (CBC)

A spokesperson for the city's executive committee told CBC Wednesday afternoon that the city is already working on implementing a new bylaw to regulate business hours for retailers in general.

The bylaw will be developed in collaborations with merchants and borough officials and will take into account different types of stores and where they are located.