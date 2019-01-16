Quebec media star Éric Salvail charged with sexual assault, confinement

Quebec media star Éric Salvail is facing charges of criminal harassment, forcible confinement and sexual assault stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred almost 26 years ago.

The Crown announced the charges following Salvail's arrest by Montreal police, Tuesday.

The alleged acts took place between April 1, 1993, and Nov. 30, 1993 and involve one victim, according to the charge sheet.

The name of the alleged victim remains unknown, and the person is only identified by the letters D.D.

Salvail, 49, turned himself in to police, and was released on a promise to appear in the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 15.

Neither Montreal police nor Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) would confirm whether more than one file tied to Salvail had been transferred to the Crown for possible prosecution.

In October 2017, an investigation by La Presse reported several allegations from people who claimed they were victims or witnesses of sexual misconduct by Salvail in a professional setting.

Once a major star in Quebec, Salvail abruptly withdrew from the entertainment scene following that La Presse report.

Salvail had his own TV production company, hosted a show on Groupe V Media and was a fixture on afternoon radio in the province.