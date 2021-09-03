Crown seeks 20-year sentence for Quebec City driver who killed 4 people

A Quebec Crown prosecutor says the Quebec City man who pleaded guilty to 19 charges related to a collision that killed two children and two adults on Sept. 2, 2021 should serve 18 to 20 years in prison.

Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay presided over two days of sentencing hearings at the Quebec City courthouse this week. Thirty of the victims' relatives attended, some providing written impact statements and others testifying in person.

Emma Lemieux, 10, her half-brother Jackson Fortin, 14, their mother, Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, 44, and grandfather, James Fletcher, 68, all died of injuries sustained in the crash.

On Tuesday, Emma and Jackson's fathers detailed how their lives have been turned upside down.

Jean-Dominic Lemieux, Emma's father and Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux's husband of nine years, said learning of the crash was his "worst nightmare."

Lemieux said he sold the house where he lived with his wife and the two children because he couldn't handle staying there alone.

"All of a sudden, you wake up, and it's complete silence in the house," he said. "There's no one around anymore."

Jackson's father, Daniel Fortin, described his son as a teenager who brought people together.

"He didn't have a group of friends: everyone was his friend," Fortin said.

Fortin and Lemieux both recalled heartbreaking decisions in the hospital when doctors walked them through the process of donating their children's organs. The men said Emma and Jackson each saved five lives.

Crown prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard argued Legaré should serve 18 to 20 years in prison and have his driver's licence revoked for the rest of his life. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Repeat offender

Éric Légaré, 43, spent the afternoon at a bar in Quebec City's Saint-Roch neighbourhood, where he admitted to having drunk seven glasses of wine and three shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel last September.

He was travelling 130 km/h on the Dufferin-Montmorency highway in Beauport, Que., when he struck three vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.

Already convicted of driving under the influence in 2017, Légaré testified that he "lost all judgment." He said the last thing he remembers from that day, before waking up in a hospital bed, was when he was still at the bar.

Surveillance video showed him stumbling out to his car and striking the car parked in front of him before pulling out onto the street. Another video recorded from the dashboard of a Quebec City bus showed him driving erratically, passing cars in front of him and going through a stop sign.

Légaré, who testified Wednesday, said he went through a difficult time during the pandemic and had to cancel all of his activities at an outdoor club he co-owns in Charlevoix. He also said he found out shortly before the incident that his business partner had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"I had plenty of opportunities to realize I was dangerous," he told the court. "I'm totally responsible for everything."

Légaré's mother, father and sister all spoke at the hearing, as well, and said their family has been torn apart.

His father André Légaré recounted the death of his 21-year-old sister in the 1970s when she was struck by an impaired driver and said his other younger sister took her own life shortly afterward.

André Légaré was emotional during his testimony at the sentencing hearings, saying the father of one of his son's victims came over to console him after he shared that story in court for the first time.

Husband, daughter and grandchildren

Anne-Marie and James Fletcher were married 47 years. In her statement, Fletcher said she spoke to her husband and daughter on the phone in the car minutes before the collision, and she could hear Emma and Jackson singing in the background.

Concerned they were running late, she called her husband's phone again a few minutes later. The Quebec provincial police officer who answered told her that her husband, daughter and two grandchildren had been involved in a serious crash.

"You gave us a life sentence," she said, addressing Légaré on the first day of hearings.

"That's more than [the punishment] you're going to get for your actions," she said. Légaré, she said, will still have the chance to speak to his family while he's behind bars.

James Fletcher, Jackson Fortin, Emma Lemieux and Shelley Fletcher-Lemieux all died after the car they were in was struck by Éric Légaré's vehicle in Beauport, Que., just outside Quebec City, on September 2. (Wilbrod Robert Funeral Home)

Harsh sentence

Crown prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard is seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Légaré. Such a harsh sentence has never been meted out in Quebec for a drunk-driving conviction. Bernard also argued the defendant should have his driver's licence revoked for the rest of his life, saying a strong message needs to be sent to anyone tempted to drive while under the influence.

Légaré's lawyer, Vincent Montminy, said while he knows it might not seem like a lot for the families of the victims, he'd like to see Légaré serve 10 years in prison. He agreed Légaré should lose his licence, but he said the length of that suspension should be determined by Judge Lemay.

Lemay is set to deliver his sentence on April 14, 2022.