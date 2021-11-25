Man accused of killing 4 in Beauport, Que., car crash to plead guilty to impaired and dangerous driving
Éric Légaré was driving at 130 km/h when he collided with 3 other vehicles
A man accused of killing four people and injuring two more in a car crash near Quebec City in September will be pleading guilty, his lawyers announced on Thursday.
As a result, Éric Légaré, 43, won't be facing a trial. His hearing, which he is expected to attend in person, is postponed until Dec. 14.
Légaré was driving at a speed of 130 kilometres per hour on the Dufferin-Montmorency Highway in Beauport, Que., when he collided with three vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.
Four members of one family were killed in the crash: Emma Lemieux, 10, her half-brother Jackson Fortin, 14, their mother, Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, 44, and their grandfather, James Fletcher, 68.
Légaré's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, and he also exceeded the legal limit for THC, a component of cannabis.
Légaré was charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving while under the influence. He faced a total of 19 charges.
Légaré has pleaded guilty for impaired driving before.
In 2017, he was fined $1,000 for the offence, and given a three-month ban on driving without an alcohol ignition interlock device. He also got eight speeding tickets that same year.
His sentence is expected sometime in 2022.
With files from Radio-Canada's Yannick Bergeron, Jean-François Nadeau and Sébastien Tanguay