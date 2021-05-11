Alleged fake doctor caught ordering bloodwork, x-rays at Lakeshore ER

Montreal police say they were called to Lakeshore General hospital's emergency room after a woman was caught pretending to be hospital staff for several hours.

Police got the call around 2 p.m on Tuesday. When they arrived at the hospital, located in Pointe-Claire, officers found the woman in crisis and confused, a spokesperson for the police service said.

CBC News has learned the woman was in the emergency department for at least six hours acting as if she was a doctor. She wore a lab coat, a name tag and a lanyard.

The woman interacted with patients, taking their names off of their medical bracelets and ordering blood work.

She even wrote requisitions that patients be sent in for x-ray. Police were called once staff in the radiology department grew suspicious.

Police say the woman did not resist when taken custody, and she was sent for a psychological evaluation.

It is not clear at this time whether any charges will be laid, or how she was able to spend most of the day in the hospital undetected.