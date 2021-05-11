Alleged fake doctor caught ordering bloodwork, x-rays at Lakeshore ER
Woman was stopped by Montreal police on Tuesday after staff grew suspicious
Montreal police say they were called to Lakeshore General hospital's emergency room after a woman was caught pretending to be hospital staff for several hours.
Police got the call around 2 p.m on Tuesday. When they arrived at the hospital, located in Pointe-Claire, officers found the woman in crisis and confused, a spokesperson for the police service said.
CBC News has learned the woman was in the emergency department for at least six hours acting as if she was a doctor. She wore a lab coat, a name tag and a lanyard.
The woman interacted with patients, taking their names off of their medical bracelets and ordering blood work.
She even wrote requisitions that patients be sent in for x-ray. Police were called once staff in the radiology department grew suspicious.
Police say the woman did not resist when taken custody, and she was sent for a psychological evaluation.
It is not clear at this time whether any charges will be laid, or how she was able to spend most of the day in the hospital undetected.
with files from Sudha Krishnan