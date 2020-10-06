CDN-NDG borough mayor Sue Montgomery forms new political party

Sue Montgomery, the borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, has formed her own political party.

After being elected under Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's party in 2017, Montgomery was kicked out of Projet Montréal in January for refusing to fire her chief of staff following a harassment investigation by the city's comptroller general.

Her new party is named, simply, Équipe Sue Montgomery. It was registered with Elections Quebec on Sept. 30.

"I will be running again as mayor of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in 2021 with a diverse solid team," Montgomery said in a statement.

"I invite everyone who cares about integrity, transparency and accountability to join me."

Montgomery said in March she was never shown the evidence of harassment, and would not fire someone without giving them due process.

According to Elections Quebec, Montgomery's chief of staff works as an officer for the new political party.

The next municipal election is in 2021.