Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Quebec

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a warning of the potential development of storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail and torrential rain in much of southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency issued a watch for most affected areas and an alert for others, advising residents to remain vigilant during this period as severe thunderstorms can pose significant risks to property and personal safety.

Large hail can cause damage to property and can be a hazard for individuals outdoors, ECCC said.

Strong wind gusts could result in loose objects being tossed, damage to weak buildings, branches being torn off trees and even large vehicles being overturned. Heavy downpours accompanying these thunderstorms could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, making driving hazardous.

Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water, the agency said.

The watch covers populated areas like Drummondville, Pontiac and Vaudreuil, as well as regions such as Mauricie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians.

Areas like Gatineau, Saint-Eustache and Saint-Jérôme are under a tornado watch with the potential for wind gusts up to 100 km/h and "toonie-to-golf-ball-sized" hail. For a complete list of areas affected, check Environment Canada's website.



Severe thunderstorm alerts have been issued in parts of western Quebec, including Témiscamingue, a regional county municipality near the Ontario border.

ECCC issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of thunderstorms capable of producing dangerous conditions.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and be prepared to take necessary precautions in the event of severe weather.



Thursday's alert comes on the heels of a particularly wet July, with torrential rains causing flooding and damaging property throughout Quebec.