Environment Canada to determine if tornado hit Quebec town

Environment Canada officials are in Lac-aux-Sables, Que., today to confirm whether a small tornado caused severe damage in the municipality Tuesday.

At least three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and about 50 dwellings in the municipality north of Trois-Rivières were damaged by the strong winds.

"The evidence seems to suggests that it was indeed a tornado," said Environment Canada meteorologist Antoine Petit. "If it's not a tornado, it could be a microburst."

He said Environment Canada would interview witnesses and assess the damage further. Officials expect to know what kind of weather event hit the area by this afternoon.

Police say a campground and a number of cottages were hit by the winds. They say one camper was lifted off the ground and landed on another, but both were empty.

Lac-aux-Sables Mayor Yvon Bourassa said the campsite and homes on Sainte-Marie Street were evacuated and about 60 people were forced out.

A shelter was set up in the community and the Red Cross is at the scene helping those who need it.

Winds were so strong that they broke trees and knocked down power lines, said regional director of public safety for the region, Sébastien Doire.

Police, paramedics and Hydro-Québec workers were all on the scene Tuesday, he said.

Environment Canada never issued a tornado warning, but did mention the possibility that one could be generated as strong storms swept across Quebec Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Debris was visible at the Lac-aux-Sables campsite after the storm on Tuesday. (Radio-Canada) Petit said there was no indication that there was a strong potential for tornadoes.

The thunderstorms were generated by a cold front that swept through the area, he explained — persistent humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere created instability, and the temperatures were very hot.