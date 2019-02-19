More snow, freezing rain headed to southern Quebec

More snow is on the way this week, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected to fall on southern Quebec Thursday.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow, but there is a risk of freezing rain for regions near Montreal, as well as near the U.S. border, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin said the snowfall won't be as intense as the blizzard-like conditions that slammed the province last week, but commuters should be wary of Thursday morning's drive.

He issued a special weather statement early Tuesday because the expected snowfall could impede visibility, especially between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City regions, he said.

The snow should begin to fall late Wednesday evening, with as much as two centimetres falling per hour.

However, the weather agency is not expecting high winds or blowing snow as the low-pressure system moves through the province.

The special weather statement covers Gatineau to the Eastern Townships, with hardest hit areas expected to be in the higher elevations of areas like the Mauricie and Laurentians regions.

Quebec City can also expect a substantial amount of snow and he encouraged residents to stay tuned, as the weather agency's statement may be upgraded, he said.

"We might issue a snowfall warning," Bégin said. "Having that snow around rush hour is why I wanted to issue the special weather statement as early as possible so people can prepare."