Intense storm moving into southern Quebec may lead to difficult travel conditions over holidays

Environment Canada predicts an intense, low-pressure system will roll into southern Ontario and Quebec Thursday evening, potentially snarling holiday travel plans over the weekend.

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of southern Quebec.

Snowfalls of 5-10 centimetres in the Montreal area, and 20-30 in the Quebec City area are expected Thursday night, along with strong winds with gusts reaching 70 km/h. Then the temperature is expected to rise in certain areas on Friday, leading to rain, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are forecast to drop Friday night, leading to treacherous driving conditions.

Winds will remain high, and residents living along Quebec's eastern shores are being warned to watch for storm surges during high tides as of Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, the forecast is snow squalls over southern Quebec due to the passage of cold air over the Great Lakes.

This cold air could bring temperatures below normal for the season on Sunday and early next week, says Environment Canada.

People are being warned to plan trips accordingly as driving conditions will likely be dangerous and power outages possible.

Hydro-Québec, the province's public utility, issued its own warning on Wednesday, urging residents to be well prepared for power outages.

Hydro-Québec notes temperatures indoors can become uncomfortable without electric heating, and while most outages are short, it is recommended that people preheat their home by raising the temperature a few degrees at least an hour before a service interruption.

Batteries should be charged, and meals planned to avoid opening the fridge and freezer too much while the power is off, the Crown corporation says. It also recommends having emergency numbers at the ready, including Hydro-Québec's (1-800-790-2424) to report the outage.

The corporation also recommends downloading the Hydro‑Québec application to follow the evolution of outages and ensure that you receive notifications about them.

Public Safety Canada encourages people to be prepared and carry emergency kits containing drinking water, food, medication, a first aid kit and a flashlight.

Since there is uncertainty related to the trajectory of the system, Environment Canada says it is still too early to give details as to the amounts of precipitation expected.