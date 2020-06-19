Environment Canada extends heat warning for southern Quebec

Quebecers won't get a break from the hot and muggy weather until Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, which has issued a heat warning for most of the province.

A humidex of up to 40 is expected for much of southern Quebec including the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships over the next few days.

The hot temperatures were previously expected to end Monday, but will stick around a day longer.

The City of Montreal has announced special measures to ensure residents can keep cool.

Montreal will be opening some of its community centres and other air-conditioned locations as of Saturday to allow people to cool off, while respecting physical-distancing measures.

Shopping malls also reopened Friday, giving Montrealers another option to beat the heat.

The city's outdoor pools will gradually reopen starting Saturday, with strict COVID-19 safety regulations in place.

Swimmers are asked to change into their bathing suits at home, as changing rooms will be closed. They must also wash their hands immediately upon entering and exiting the pool, and should not show up if they have any symptoms or have been in contact with someone who does.

Several of the city's splash pads have been open since last month, but there will be some additional ones open temporarily because of the heat.

Health authorities recommend drinking six to eight glasses of water per day, and checking in on elderly and vulnerable friends and family members.

Spending at least two hours in a cool or air conditioned place is also recommended.