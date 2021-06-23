Skip to Main Content
Montreal·New

Environment Canada says 4 tornadoes touched down in Quebec on Monday

Environment Canada says Quebec was hit by four tornadoes on Monday afternoon, including a fatal twister that left a man dead north of Montreal.

Strongest tornado hit Mascouche, Que., killing 1 man

The Canadian Press ·
A homeowner is comforted by a family member as they survey the damage to her home after a tornado touched down on the previous day, in Mascouche, Quebec, Canada June 22, 2021. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Environment Canada says Quebec was hit by four tornadoes on Monday afternoon, including a fatal twister that left a man dead north of Montreal.

The agency said today in its weather summary the first tornado, a zero on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, hit St-Valentin, Que., south of Montreal, with winds at 115 kilometres per hour, at about 3:35 p.m.

The scale rates wind damage between zero and five, with five being the strongest.

Ten minutes later, Mascouche, Que., was hit with an EF2, with maximum winds of 200 km/h, claiming the life of Jacques Lefebvre, 59.

About 4:15 p.m., a third tornado — also an EF0 — hit St-Célestin, a village in central Quebec, with winds of 115 km/h.

WATCH | Video of at least 1 of the tornadoes that hit Quebec: 

Tornado leaves destruction in its wake northeast of Montreal, kills man

CBC News

4 days ago
1:13
The Canadian Red Cross is deploying teams to Mascouche, Que., where the organization is expecting to help 50 to 100 people displaced by a tornado that touched down there Monday, killing one man. 1:13

And an EF1 hit St-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, in Chaudière-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, about 4:50 p.m., with winds estimated at 150 km/h.

The results released Friday are based on damage observed on the ground, in collaboration with Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University in London, Ont.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now