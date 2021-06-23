Environment Canada says 4 tornadoes touched down in Quebec on Monday
Strongest tornado hit Mascouche, Que., killing 1 man
Environment Canada says Quebec was hit by four tornadoes on Monday afternoon, including a fatal twister that left a man dead north of Montreal.
The agency said today in its weather summary the first tornado, a zero on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, hit St-Valentin, Que., south of Montreal, with winds at 115 kilometres per hour, at about 3:35 p.m.
The scale rates wind damage between zero and five, with five being the strongest.
Ten minutes later, Mascouche, Que., was hit with an EF2, with maximum winds of 200 km/h, claiming the life of Jacques Lefebvre, 59.
About 4:15 p.m., a third tornado — also an EF0 — hit St-Célestin, a village in central Quebec, with winds of 115 km/h.
WATCH | Video of at least 1 of the tornadoes that hit Quebec:
And an EF1 hit St-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, in Chaudière-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, about 4:50 p.m., with winds estimated at 150 km/h.
The results released Friday are based on damage observed on the ground, in collaboration with Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University in London, Ont.
Comments
