Montreal politicians push for free menstrual hygiene products in municipal bathrooms

Anyone who's ever menstruated probably has at least one horror story about getting their period at an inopportune moment — a problem that would be easily solved with wider access to menstrual hygiene products.

That's part of the reason why Montreal's opposition party wants all public bathrooms in municipal buildings to be stocked with free menstrual hygiene products.

"When we do not have access to the necessary products, it is far from being a pleasant situation," said Coun. Chantal Rossi in a statement issued by her party, Ensemble Montréal.

Opposition city council leader Coun. Karine Boivin-Roy said this initiative is something that should have been done long ago.

"It's not a question of privilege," she told CBC. "It's a question of necessity. When we're talking about equality of the sexes — equality of opportunity — this is something that should be made available."

Public toilets are stocked with soap and toilet paper, she explained, and it's free, so it should it be the same for hygiene products, she said.

The idea is to reduce the stress and mental burden that someone may feel when their period unexpectedly occurs outside of the home, the opposition says.

'Dismantling the taboo'

Montreal artist Tricia Robinson says the opposition's motion is bringing forward an important issue that hasn't been talked about enough.

"Creating access to access to menstrual hygiene products and dismantling the taboo around menstruating is so important," Robinson said.

She runs an initiative called Periods: They Exist. Robinson sells prints for $14, and the proceeds go to buying tampons, pads and other menstrual products for homeless people.

The opposition's initiative is a step in the right direction, she says, but the city could go even further by subsidizing pricing for people who have difficulty accessing products for financial or other reasons.

Continuing the conversation is the most important thing, she says.

"That's social change, isn't it?"

Products would be available to all

While the federal government announced efforts to make menstrual hygiene products available to all of its employees, the Ensemble Montréal proposal is not limited to staff.

Anybody who visits one of Montreal's 370 municipal buildings would have access to the products. That includes places such as public swimming pools, arenas, recreation centres, libraries and cultural centres, the party said in a statement.

The opposition points out that British Columbia is starting to offer these products for free in 1,600 public schools, and efforts to put similar policies in place have been cropping up across the country in recent years.

New York City already stocks hundreds of schools with hygiene products, as do other cities and countries around the world.

"We must stop seeing free access to menstrual hygiene products as a special treatment for women," Boivin-Roy said. "It is a progress toward gender equality."

Executive committee spokesperson Laurence Houde-Roy said the Plante administration will take the time to discuss the matter in council before issuing a statement.

The motion will be tabled in two weeks and then will be up for vote June 17.