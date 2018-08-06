Wife of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi hopes Canada keeps pressure on Saudi Arabia

Ensaf Haidar, the wife of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, says she's worried about what will happen to her husband now that Saudi Arabia is expelling Canada's ambassador.

The move comes after Canada criticized the country for its arrest of women's rights and civil society activists, including Badawi and his sister Samar, who was arrested last week.

The country is also freezing all trade and investment transactions with Canada.

"It's alarming news to me. It came as a surprise," Haidar told CBC News Sunday night, saying she still isn't certain what impact the dispute will have on her husband's situation.

"I don't know what's going on."

She said she hopes Canada will continue to pressure Saudi Arabia on human rights abuses, including her husband's case.

​The Saudi government gave the Canadian Embassy 24 hours to vacate, and its staff to leave the country, in reaction to a tweet by Global Affairs Canada on Friday.

1 more obstacle in her fight

"Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women's rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful human rights activists," the tweet said.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Twitter Sunday that it now considers Canada's ambassador, Dennis Horak, "persona non grata."

For Haidar, it's one more obstacle in her fight to free her husband.

"I've been waiting for six years. My [three] children have been waiting for six years. I'm always waiting and, unfortunately, I don't know when I will be able to stop waiting," she said.

"I would love for Canada to keep pushing."