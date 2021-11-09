Quebec's English school boards will have to apply secularism law until court challenge heard

Quebec's English school boards will have to abide by the province's secularism law, known as Bill 21, until challenges to the law can be heard in court.

The province's court of appeal has rejected a request by the English Montreal Board that would have immediately exempted it and other English school boards from provisions of Bill 21 — such as the ban on hiring teachers who wear religious symbols.

In April, Quebec Superior Court ruled in favour of the English boards, which were asking for the exemption, but the case was appealed by the province's attorney general.

That means that the boards continue to be subject to the law pending the outcome of the appeal process which could take years.

The EMSB was asking the Court of Appeal to apply the previous ruling immediately as the process moves forward.

But the request was rejected Tuesday.

"I find that the applicants have not discharged their burden to show, through precise, clear and concrete facts, that the filing of the appeal is likely to cause serious or irreparable prejudice," wrote Justice Frédéric Bachand in the ruling.

The EMSB argued its culture was rooted in promoting diversity, and that by preventing the board from hiring a diverse range of teachers, Bill 21 was threatening that culture.

The board noted that, in his original decision, Superior Court Justice Marc-André Blanchard had accepted testimony from an expert witness who found that limiting the number of teachers from diverse backgrounds was likely to harm students educationally and economically.