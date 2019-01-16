Quebec education minister to address allegations of mismanagement at the EMSB

The Quebec government is launching an investigation into the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) due to concerns over mismanagement, according to La Presse.

The spokesperson for Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the minister will not comment about the media report until a 10:30 a.m. news conference in Quebec City.

The board is believed to have awarded contracts of more than $100,000 while skirting rules around the tendering process.

And chair Angela Mancini is alleged to have used vulgar language during a public meeting and made derogatory comments toward director general Ann Marie Matheson.

The board was informed of the investigation Tuesday night, La Presse reported.

However, representatives from the EMSB, contacted by CBC News on Wednesday morning, were not aware of the probe.

News of the investigation comes as the Coalition Avenir Québec readies to press ahead with its plan to abolish school boards.

Last month, Roberge said the legislation would be tabled in January. It is unclear if that is still the case.

The EMSB is the largest English-language school board in the province.

Chair found guilty in ethics probe

Matheson said things during an in-camera meeting in 2016 that "displeased the chair," said Joe Ortona, the EMSB vice-chair.

Ortona said because the meeting wasn't public, he cannot reveal what was said, but it was after that meeting that Mancini's attitude took a turn for the worse — there was a difference in the way she treated employees at the board, he explained.

"Her tone, demeanour, attitude, is inappropriate, and there's a clear hostility during the meetings and just an overall disdain for the director general," he said.

The province has opened an investigation into the EMSB, according to a report in La Presse this morning. (CBC)

Matheson filed seven ethics complaints against Mancini, and Mancini was found guilty of four breaches of the EMSB's code of ethics.

The chair has been ordered to apologize to Matheson and to Benoît Duhême, the assistant director general.

Ortona said Mancini hasn't been to an EMSB meeting since October.