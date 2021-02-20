Quebec's main political parties invited to English-language debate

English-language media organizations in the province have teamed up and invited Quebec's main political parties to take part in a televised, English-language debate.

The invitation was sent to the leaders of the following parties:

The Coaliton Avenir Québec.

The Quebec Liberal Party.

Québéc Solidaire.

The Parti Québécois.

The Conservative Party of Quebec.

The live, 90-minute debate would take place on Sept. 20 at the Nouvelle Maison de Radio-Canada located in downtown Montreal.

It would also be Quebec's second televised, English-language debate featuring provincial party leaders, with the debate in 2018 being the first.

"The goal is to allow all Quebecers to hear the party leaders discuss, debate and question their visions and priorities for Quebec and help all voters make an informed choice," the English-language media consortium said in a statement.

The consortium is made up of CBC, CTV, Global and CJAD.

Prior to the 2018 election, the only time party leaders took part in an English-language debate was in 1985, a radio-only affair between Liberal Leader Robert Bourassa and PQ Leader Pierre-Marc Johnson.

The next provincial election is set for Oct. 3.