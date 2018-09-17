End-of-summer heat continues Monday after record-breaking weekend

End-of-summer heat broke at least one record over the weekend and will continue throughout the day today.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 29 C — reaching up to 37 with humidity.

Alexandre Parent, a meteorologist at the federal agency, says the heat is expected to continue into late September.

"It's a continuation of what we experienced since the last week of June and it seems that it doesn't want to stop," Parent said.

Saturday, the highest temperature recorded at the Montreal's Trudeau International Airport was of 29.6 C, beating the historical record set for that day in 1947.

'We don't see that every year'

Parent said it was Saturday's humidex level, at 38, that was surprising.

"To have a day or two of pretty high temperatures near 30 C at this time of year, it's not exceptional … but to have a really humid air mass, with humidex above 35, we don't see that every year," Parent said.

"That's what stands out to me."

The temperature is expected to drop a few degrees by tomorrow across Southern Quebec, where the heat has persisted. A high of 22 C and some showers are forecast for Tuesday.