Quebec lifts mask mandate for public transit users

As of today, public transit users in Quebec are no longer required to wear masks.

The province imposed a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and public transit in July of 2020 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In mid-May, Quebec became the last province to remove the face covering requirement for indoor public spaces, and going forward, authorities say wearing a mask will be personal choice.

Masks are still mandatory in hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care facilities, where it's more likely that vulnerable people could potentially be exposed to COVID-19. (Mental health establishments do not require the mask, however.)

The Quebec government announced the plan to remove masks on public transit 10 days ago, a decision that was supported by the province's public health officials.

In a statement on June 8, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the lifting of the measure "is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement in the epidemiological situation in recent weeks."

While wearing a mask is no longer required, it's still recommended for vulnerable people and older adults. Those who wish to continue masking up to protect themselves and others are encouraged to do so.

The province ended its state of emergency in early June. It had been in place since March 13, 2020, but Quebec has kept the power to reinstate mask mandates until 2023.