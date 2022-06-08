Quebec lifting mask mandate on public transit before end of June

Public transit passengers in Quebec will no longer have to wear a mask as of June 18, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Wednesday.

Quebec lifted many other mask mandates in mid-May, including at stores and restaurants, but the requirement remained on public transportation. Masks are, and will continue to be, required in health-care facilities.

The end of the requirement on transit follows a recommendation from Public Health comes as the province has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions and after it ended the state of emergency in early June.

"This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement in the epidemiological situation in recent weeks," Dubé said in a statement.

Public Health continues to recommend that people who are at-risk of developing complications if infected by COVID-19 wear a face-covering in public spaces. Others are asked to be respectful of their choice.

"The decision to wear a mask, both in public places and on public transport, remains a personal choice," Dubé said.

The state of emergency was in place since March 13, 2020, but Quebec has kept the power to reinstate mask mandates until 2023.