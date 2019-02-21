EMSB approves Willingdon annex, modular classrooms for Edinburgh

The English Montreal School Board has approved measures to help ease overcrowding at two west-end elementary schools.

Willingdon Elementary, in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, will get space in the site of the former St. Ignatius of Loyola school, currently home to two alternative schools at the corner of Somerled and Coronation avenues.

Those schools, Focus and Outreach, will be relocated.

Willingdon students in grades five and six will be bussed to the annex about two kilometres away.

Edinburgh Elementary, in Montreal West, will get four modular classrooms, which are separate from the main school building.

The EMSB has said Edinburgh is at 127 per cent capacity, Willingdon 90 per cent and Merton is at 107 per cent of its capacity.