New
EMSB approves Willingdon annex, modular classrooms for Edinburgh
The two west-end schools have been asking for solution to overcrowding.
The two west-end schools have been asking for solution to overcrowding
The English Montreal School Board has approved measures to help ease overcrowding at two west-end elementary schools.
Willingdon Elementary, in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, will get space in the site of the former St. Ignatius of Loyola school, currently home to two alternative schools at the corner of Somerled and Coronation avenues.
Those schools, Focus and Outreach, will be relocated.
Willingdon students in grades five and six will be bussed to the annex about two kilometres away.
Edinburgh Elementary, in Montreal West, will get four modular classrooms, which are separate from the main school building.
The EMSB has said Edinburgh is at 127 per cent capacity, Willingdon 90 per cent and Merton is at 107 per cent of its capacity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.