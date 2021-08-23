English school board considering making masks mandatory in classrooms for all grades
Vote will happen Sept. 1, EMSB recommends students wear masks for first 2 days of school
About one week out from the start of school, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) says it will vote on making masks mandatory in classrooms for all grades.
Although the first day of classes is Aug. 31, the EMSB says it will come to a decision on Sept. 1.
Earlier this month, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced that masks in class and classroom bubbles would no longer be required for students in primary and secondary schools. Students would still have to wear masks in common areas.
According to a news release Sunday night, the EMSB said Roberge's announcement has created "tremendous amount of anxiety" among parent groups.
"The Delta variant and the fact that elementary school children cannot get vaccinated yet has everyone worried," said EMSB Chair Joe Ortona.
Ortona recommends that students wear masks for the first two days of school until the council can come to a decision on Sept. 1.
The EMSB said classroom bubbles should also remain in place and the continuation of a hybrid attendance model for high schools must be considered as well.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over," said Ortona.
As of Friday, 85 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65 per cent have had two.
No vaccine has been approved yet for children under 12, although Quebec is considering allowing 11-year-olds who are turning 12 soon to get vaccinated against COVID-19, mirroring the steps taken by several other provinces.
