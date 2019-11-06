EMSB to be put under trusteeship by Quebec government

The English Montreal School Board, which oversees 77 schools and educational centres and more 44,000 students, will be put under the trusteeship of the Quebec government

The move, confirmed this morning by Radio-Canada, is expected to be made official later today at a government cabinet meeting.

The prospect of putting the EMSB under trusteeship was first floated after portions of a government report made public in September found the school board suffered from dysfunction and lack of leadership.

The report's conclusion cited "weak governance" and recommended the board be stripped of its powers.

Additional details of the report were leaked earlier this week to the Journal de Montréal, highlighting questionable use of taxpayer funds.

EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen said Wednesday the board is still waiting to hear the news formally from the government, but called the situation "uncharted territory."

"How do we function in the next few weeks, the next few months?" he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

"There is a lot of unanswered questions."

Cohen noted the timing of the move "is a little bit strange," given the fact that hearings are underway over the government's proposed law, Bill 40, that would abolish school boards and replace them with "service centres."

In a news release early Wednesday morning, before trusteeship was confirmed, the EMSB claimed the Legault government had gone "to extraordinary lengths to discredit" the school board.

The decision to put the government under trusteeship was first reported Wednesday by La Presse. The publication said the powers of school board commissioners would be suspended for the next six months and an administrator would take over.

EMSB as 'whipping boy'?

The EMSB is in the midst of a legal battle against the province on three fronts, including the province's religious symbols law and the decision to transfer English schools to the French system. The EMSB has also threatened legal action over Bill 40.

EMSB vice-chair Joe Ortona said tensions have been high with the government "because we've taken them to task."

"We've taken them to court over the school transfers and they're not happy about that. We've taken them to court over Bill 21 and they're not happy about that. We've told them that if the school reform bill doesn't respect our minority constitutional rights, we're going to take them to court over that," Ortona said. "So they're not happy with us."

"I think they're using us as their whipping boy to discredit [school boards]."

Ortona said he's concerned that other school boards will be hesitant to challenge the government, "because they don't want to face the same kind of fate."

Following the report in September, EMSB Chair Angela Mancini said she would not be opposed to the board going under trusteeship. Mancini declined to comment Wednesday.

The trusteeship also follows a preliminary report by the provincial Treasury Board that found irregularities in the awarding of contracts by the EMSB in 2017 and 2018.

Cohen challenged the idea there was any misspending by the EMSB, saying "the deck was stacked against" the EMSB through a "media campaign with misinformation."