Trio of EMSB schools now a step closer to being transferred to French-language board

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is starting the process of transferring three English-language schools to a French-language board.

Roberge said that in the immediate short term, he hopes the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île will come up with a cohabitation arrangement.

However, cohabitation will not be the long-term solution.

"I don't see how we can avoid a transfer," he said on French-language radio station 98.5 FM. He refused a request to be interviewed on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

EMSB chair Angela Mancini said Tuesday morning that she still hasn't been informed of the minister's decision.

"I'm very disappointed that again he's gone on radio to announce the possibility of transfer of our facilities without having first spoken to us," she said on Daybreak.

Last month, Roberge announced he wanted General Vanier Elementary School, Gerald McShane Elementary School and John Paul Junior High School to change hands.

The French-language board, which serves Montreal's east end, needs space for close to 3,000 students.

Roberge gave the EMSB a month to provide feedback or come up with a new plan.

In the last few weeks, a number of board meetings were held, parents mobilized and alternative options were discussed, but in the end, no concrete plan was formed before the June 10 deadline.

On Monday, a Mancini said talks between the two boards about sharing space were at an impasse.