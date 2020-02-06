EMSB says it won't accept federally backed funding to fight pair of Quebec laws

The English Montreal School Board says it will not take the $250,000 it was offered by the federally backed Court Challenges Program to fight two Quebec laws that the board contends go against the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a statement released Thursday, the EMSB says it did apply to the University of Ottawa's Court Challenges Program and was approved to legally challenge laws it says go against the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The premier of Quebec wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prevent the Court Challenges Program from funding a lawsuit brought against the province's controversial ban on religious symbols.

Legault made the demand on Thursday, a day after the Montreal Gazette reported that the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) received $125,000 from the program to challenge a law that bars teachers and other civil servants from wearing religious symbols at work.

"I think Justin Trudeau is insulting Quebecers by financing a court challenge of the law that bans religious symbols, which is supported by a majority of Quebecers," Legault told reporters in Quebec City.

"I'm asking Justin Trudeau to ensure that this financing is not provided to contest the law."

Legault was unbothered by the fact that although the Court Challenges Program is funded by the federal government, it operates at arm's length: It is administered by the University of Ottawa, and an independent panel of experts decides which cases receive funding.

"It is a decision of an independent organization. We are not responsible for what they do," Trudeau said Thursday, repeating the response he gave Wednesday.

Legault accused Trudeau of "hiding" behind the program's autonomy.

Program funds language rights cases

The program, which the federal Liberals restored in 2017 after it was cut by the Conservatives in 2006, has two different funding streams: one for language rights and another for human rights cases.

The EMSB received funding through the language rights stream, according to documents seen by CBC News.

The school board's lawsuit argues the religious symbols law in unconstitutional because, among other things, it violates Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That section protects minority language education rights.

In documents filed before Quebec Superior Court, the EMSB says the law, also known as Bill 21, hinders the vitality of the English-speaking community by preventing school boards from hiring teachers who wear religious symbols.

Though the Court Challenges Program doesn't publicize who has received funding, an annual report from last year indicates it has funded similar challenges in the past.

These include a case challenging a 2016 decision in New Brunswick to close a French-language school.

Legault did not suggest the federal government block funding for other language-based cases. He did, however, demand Ottawa alter the framework of the challenges program so that the EMSB would get nothing.

The premier also didn't rule out exploring other avenues to prevent the EMSB from bringing its case forward.

"We'll see if we have options," Legault said. "But essentially what is shocking is that Justin Trudeau is giving $125,000 to English Montreal [School Board] to sue the Quebec government."

Legault said that "didn't make sense" because the law has the support of the "Québécois nation."

Bill 21 is facing three other constitutional challenges. All are likely to be heard together at a trial this fall.