Government report highlights dysfunction within EMSB

A scathing new government report has found a culture of dysfunction and lack of leadership within the English Montreal School Board.

The conclusion of the report was shared Friday by the office of Education Minister Jean-François Roberge. It recommends the EMSB be stripped of its powers.

"We didn't think the problems were this big, with such a grave level of dysfunction," Roberge told reporters Friday.

The investigation was launched in January after "troubling and serious allegations" surfaced about irregularities in the awarding of contracts related to vocational training.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is preparing to table legislation that would do away with school boards across the province — a plan that has been met with resistance from members of the English community.

Earlier this week, a government source told CBC News the CAQ was planning to include exceptions for English school boards.

Under the new system, elections will remain in place for anglophone school boards and parents and members of the community will be elected.

But there won't be board commissioners and school boards will have a different name, according to the source.

The EMSB said this week it would take legal action if the CAQ moves to abolish English school boards.

When asked about the timing of report, Roberge said it was always supposed to be released this week.

La Commission scolaire English-Montréal a tenu une conférence de presse à l'école primaire Dalkeith à Anjou afin d'annoncer un recours judiciaire contre le gouvernement du Québec.

He suggested the EMSB's decision to hold a news conference this week threatening legal action was conveniently timed, given the board also knew the report was coming.

"We are not making politics with this issue. We are not making politics over the rights of children to get an education," he said.

EMSB Chair Angela Mancini declined a request for comment, as did spokesperson Mike Cohen.

"Until the government formally presents to us the report we have no comment," Cohen said in an email.