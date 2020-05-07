EMSB trustee Marlene Jennings supports delay to reopen Montreal-area schools

The provincially appointed trustee of the English Montreal School Board says the Quebec government made the "right decision" when it postponed the reopening of Montreal-area elementary schools to May 25.

In an interview with CBC Montreal anchor Debra Arbec on Thursday, Marlene Jennnings said it is clear the Legault administration is listening to public health officials. The full interview can be watched above.

The postponement comes after Jennings decreed that the EMSB will decide when it can safely reopen its elementary schools — even if it means missing the original deadline of May 19.

The EMSB still has a lot of work to do to prepare schools for reopening, including organizing transportation as bus capacity has been reduced from 72 students to 12.

There are also more than 500 teachers who have requested to be exempt from returning to work, classrooms need to be reorganized, class sizes slimmed down and recess hours staggered.

Regardless, Jennings said her administration is working hard to get everything prepared by May 25.

Thousands of parents have already opted out of sending their kids back to school, but Jennings said, that doesn't mean their decision is written in stone.

If those parents see their school is safe and change their minds, their children will be welcome, she said.

However, she said she is still reluctant to open institutions like Mackay Centre School which serves children with a range of disabilities.

"Our education specialists are looking at the possibility of providing services to the students on an individual basis," Jennings said.

"What do we need to do to ensure that, if we're able to do it, we're able to ensure the health and safety of the staff of the student and of their families."