EMSB's legal bill for ethics complaints skyrocketed in school year preceding trusteeship

The English Montreal School Board paid nearly $120,000 in legal fees to an ethics commissioner in the 2018-2019 school year — more than 23 times the amount it paid for ethical advice the previous year.

The exact amount, $117,960, is nearly five times more than it spent in any single school year in the previous five years: in 2016-17, the tally was $25, 715.

CBC sought that information through an Access to Information request, after a scathing Ministry of Education report into the board's management found the commissioners' tendency to take complaints to the ethics commissioner "abusive."

The ministry report recommended that commissioners be reminded that ethics complaints should be used as a last resort — and that the public expects them to resolve conflicts among themselves.

The EMSB's ethics commissioner is an independent lawyer appointed by the board to investigate complaints. That person is not an elected commissioner nor a board employee.

Ethics commissioner or referee?

In its report on management problems at the EMSB, the Education Ministry said ethical issues came up repeatedly in recent years.

English Montreal School Board chair Angela Mancini was the subject of several ethical complaints in 2018-2019, but she also made complaints herself. (CBC)

Those complaints often involved the same commissioners, who were sometimes complainants and sometimes defendants. Senior administrators at the board also filed complaints against some commissioners.

In the 2018-2019 school year, chair Angela Mancini, commissioner Sylvia Lo Bianco and former parent commissioner Joanne Charron were the subject of ethics complaints and, in turn, launched their own complaints.

As a result of ethics investigations, Mancini was found guilty of several violations. Her opponents on the board of commissions formally called on her to resign .

After she refused to step down, eight of 12 commissioners voted to cut her pay from $38,000 per year to $10,000.

Red flags in the spring

Decisions regarding ethics complaints can be found in meeting minutes.

The minutes also record the mounting costs of legal fees for ethics complaints and the steps the commissioners took to address that issue.

CBC's perusal of those minutes reveals that at the March 27 meeting, the board voted to transfer $25,000 from the travel budget for commissioners and another $25,000 from the board's elections budget "to cover ... the increased costs associated with the Ethics Commissioner due to more legal incidents, as outlined in the documentation submitted to the meeting."

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge put the EMSB under trusteeship in November, following a 10-month probe by his ministry into the English school board's governance issues. (CBC)

The EMSB usually appoints one ethics commissioner and a substitute. However, on May 22, the minutes show, the board voted to appoint three additional ethics commissioners to take on any complaints filed in the current school year.

Board now under trusteeship

The English Montreal School Board was put under trusteeship by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge on Nov. 6 after the 10-month probe by his ministry.

That investigation found irregularities in the awarding of contracts, issues with the board's management and human resources, as well as the "excessive politicization of decision-making."

"With this inquiry alone we have enough to put the EMSB in trusteeship," Roberge said at the time. A retired Liberal MP, Marlene Jennings, was appointed trustee for a period of six months.

The English Montreal School Board will present its annual report on the 2018-19 school year next Thursday. It contains the final number of complaints the ethics commissioner investigated in that school year.